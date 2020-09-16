Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 45,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

