Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VISL opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.36% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

