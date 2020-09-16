Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $21,911,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,233,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $14,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.