Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Update

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

