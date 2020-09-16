Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Randall Marshall Sells 2,554 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,554 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $49,547.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Randall Marshall sold 239 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Randall Marshall sold 3,108 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $58,865.52.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Randall Marshall sold 207 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $4,280.76.

On Friday, August 28th, Randall Marshall sold 771 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $17,031.39.

On Monday, August 24th, Randall Marshall sold 974 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $22,557.84.

On Thursday, August 20th, Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $12,331.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,815.04.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

