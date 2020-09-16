Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 282,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.81. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring acquired 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chad A. Zaring acquired 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.