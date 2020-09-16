Velas Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and $3.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005923 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002482 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001256 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.