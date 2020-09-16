Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 407 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $273.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.16. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

