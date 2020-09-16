Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,644,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

