Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

