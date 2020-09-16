Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,359,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 89,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

