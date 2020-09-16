Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

