Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
