Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore fines production in 2020 to come in at the lower end of range of 310 Mt to 330 Mt. The coronavirus pandemic led to a 3.5 Mt loss of iron ore production in the second quarter and is expected to have a 6.3 Mt impact in the second half. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from high iron ore prices this year. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current fiscal year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vale by 13.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vale by 857.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 120,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

