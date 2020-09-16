Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $76.19 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

