Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

