Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

