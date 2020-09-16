Universa Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $33,519.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

