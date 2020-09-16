Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Unitil has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $579.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.