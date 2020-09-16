Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
UTL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Unitil has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $579.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
