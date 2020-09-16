Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 863,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

