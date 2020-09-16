United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 244.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

