United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.64

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.64 and last traded at $163.72, with a volume of 151445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

