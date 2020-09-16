Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.40

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.40 and last traded at $197.57, with a volume of 19509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.94.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

