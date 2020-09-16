Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 8,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,125. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Umpqua by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

