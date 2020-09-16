Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.