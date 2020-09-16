UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UMICY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

