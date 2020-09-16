UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 21%

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE)’s stock price rose 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 128,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 43,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

About UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

