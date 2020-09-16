UBS Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $320.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $218.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

