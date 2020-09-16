UBS Group Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 370 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of BP traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 259 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,502,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.53. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

