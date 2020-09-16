Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.02

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 6994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,807.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $158,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,993 shares of company stock worth $9,008,602. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

