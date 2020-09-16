Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,807.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 6,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

