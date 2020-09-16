Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $18,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $356,252.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $23,725.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. 6,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.69 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

