Truist Securiti Comments on Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercraft Boat in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 32.96%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

