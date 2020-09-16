Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

GTS opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 190,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

