Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.15 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

RIG opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $657.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 54.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

