Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.04.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,405. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

