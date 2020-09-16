Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 25,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

