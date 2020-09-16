Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus COSTAMARE INC/SH (NASDAQ:CMRE) Head to Head Review

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 17.76% 14.49% 7.21% COSTAMARE INC/SH 5.90% 11.79% 5.49%

Torm has a beta of -412.61, meaning that its stock price is 41,361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSTAMARE INC/SH has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $693.00 million 0.77 $166.02 million N/A N/A COSTAMARE INC/SH $478.11 million 1.41 $99.00 million $0.91 6.11

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than COSTAMARE INC/SH.

Dividends

Torm pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torm has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and COSTAMARE INC/SH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00 COSTAMARE INC/SH 1 0 1 0 2.00

COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Given COSTAMARE INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COSTAMARE INC/SH is more favorable than Torm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of COSTAMARE INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torm beats COSTAMARE INC/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

