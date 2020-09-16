Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.0 days.

Tomtom stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Tomtom has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tomtom in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Tomtom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

