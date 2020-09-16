Titan Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $886.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001861 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002635 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001194 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

