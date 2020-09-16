Timothy T. Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of SCVL opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

