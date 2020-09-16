Tierion Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Tierion has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $148,981.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.04243911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

