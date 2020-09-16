Thomas Dobry Sells 2,321 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LAD opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $278.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

