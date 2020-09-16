Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

