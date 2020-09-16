Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 12,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 873,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

