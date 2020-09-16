Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

