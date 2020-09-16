Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $319.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.