Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has raised its dividend payment by 124.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

