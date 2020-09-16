Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Richard Haire Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Richard Haire acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.55 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,350.00 ($43,107.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.88.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

