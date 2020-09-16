Tamara Hughes Gustavson Acquires 37,031 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $221.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 94.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

