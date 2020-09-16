Tamara Hughes Gustavson Acquires 37,031 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $221.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 94.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
