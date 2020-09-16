Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,643.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,140 shares of company stock worth $3,016,998. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

